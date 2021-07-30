Residents return to Oliver Osoyoos are as alerts and orders withdrawn

Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) appreciates your respectful response to

traffic control measures, including emergency and security personnel protecting your propertiesand working to get you back home as quickly as possible.

Returning Home: ensure your property and home are safe to enter-

 Before entering your home: walk around your property to ensure there are no hazards or dangers.

 Check the exterior of your home for any changes such as windows closed or open or fire debris that needs to be removed.

 If there is any damage to your home or property please contact your home insurance provider to discuss your coverage.

 Fortis BC is in the process of re-energizing and re-pressurizing the electrical and natural gas systems. The crews will be focusing on the main lines and then restoring gas and electrical services to individual homes.

 Fortis BC crews may continue working in the area during the re-entry. Fortis BC Contact (Gas): 1.888.224.2710