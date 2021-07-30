Residents return to Oliver Osoyoos are as alerts and orders withdrawn

Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) appreciates your respectful response to
traffic control measures, including emergency and security personnel protecting your propertiesand working to get you back home as quickly as possible.
Returning Home: ensure your property and home are safe to enter-
Before entering your home: walk around your property to ensure there are no hazards or dangers.
Check the exterior of your home for any changes such as windows closed or open or fire debris that needs to be removed.
If there is any damage to your home or property please contact your home insurance provider to discuss your coverage.
Fortis BC is in the process of re-energizing and re-pressurizing the electrical and natural gas systems. The crews will be focusing on the main lines and then restoring gas and electrical services to individual homes.
Fortis BC crews may continue working in the area during the re-entry. Fortis BC Contact (Gas): 1.888.224.2710
Leave a Reply