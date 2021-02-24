Reserve a spot – a bbq outdoors in a Provincial Park

Quick Facts:

* B.C.’s provincial parks receive more than 23 million visits each year.

* During the last three years, over 1,200 campsites have been added to provincial parks and recreation sites. More sites are being added this season, including a new, fully serviced 90-site campground in Manning Park set to open this spring.

* Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately 55% are reservable and 45% remain available on a first come, first served basis.

* One of the largest park systems in North America, B.C. has more than 1,000 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas covering approximately 14.4% of the provincial land base.

* Parks and protected areas are dedicated to preserving the natural environment. Places of special ecological importance are designated as ecological reserves for scientific research and educational purposes.

The start of the 2021 camping season is still a few months away, but people living in B.C. can soon begin reserving campsites in provincial parks to help plan trips close to home.

The Discover Camping reservation service opens March 8, 2021, giving B.C. residents an opportunity to book a campsite two months in advance of their arrival date. People who live in the province will have priority access to campsite reservations throughout the summer.

“Our provincial parks have never been as important as they are right now. They provide a special place to safely connect with nature and improve our health and well-being during these difficult times,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation in B.C., and while public health concerns and advice remain, we are asking people to pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel.”

Reservations can be made no further than two months out from arrival. Since COVID-19 is still impacting the province and travel opportunities are limited, this year’s camping season is expected to be busy. BC Parks appreciates that a positive camping experience starts the moment a site is booked, so it is important to be prepared with back up options for preferred sites and dates.

On July 8, people living in other provinces can reserve campsites for the remainder of the season.