Requesting financial support for Utility Costs

Re: Request for Financial Assistance with Utility Costs at the New Museum

Dear Mayor McKortoff:

Last January, the Osoyoos Museum Society (OMS) requested that the Town of Osoyoos consider reassigning the budget allocation for maintenance and utility costs in the old museum to the new museum on Main Street (about $10,000 per annum).

At the time, the OMS was unable to predict accurately what the utility costs might be in the new facility but estimated they would be in the order of $8,000 per year which was less than what was currently budgeted for maintenance and utilities in the old building. Furthermore, this would entail the reassignment of an existing budget allocation rather than a request for additional funding.

When Covid-19 led to a delay in OMS plans to vacate the old building, the Town had to continue to cover utility costs at the old building in 2020. However, now that the new museum is operational and the old building is nearing an end in terms of utility costs, the OMS is formally requesting that the Town consider the request to reassign the existing budget allocation to help cover the cost of utilities in the new museum starting in the 2021 budget year.

We would be pleased to meet with Council, or senior officials, to answer any questions regarding our financial request.

Mat Hassen,

President