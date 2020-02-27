Spirit Ridge Indigenous restaurant honoured

Four Okanagan businesses have been nominated for 2020 BC Tourism Industry Awards.The winners will be honoured during the BC Tourism Industry Conference next week in Victoria

Big White Ski Resort, Wicked Wine Tour’s Gerald Lafortune, and Ogopogo Tours all cracked the final three of their respective categories, as did

The Bear, The Fish, The Root, The Berry – a restaurant at Spirit Ridge Resort in Osoyoos, is a finalist for the Remarkable Experience Award, which recognizes a business or organization that has developed, delivered, promoted and sold a new or improved tourism product or experience that reflects the essence of B.C. and contributes to a remarkable visitor experience.