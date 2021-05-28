Remains of 215 children found near Kamloops

The Kamloops Industrial School (later known as the Kamloops Indian Residential School) was opened, under Roman Catholic administration, in 1890.It was part of the Canadian residential school system, established as part of the government policy of forced assimilation that resulted in the oppression of generations of Indigenous children. It was one of more than 130 such schools that operated in Canada between 1874 and 1996.

Located on the traditional territory of the Secwépemc people, hundreds of Secwépemc and other First Nations children attended the Kamloops school.

Students were sent there from as far away as Penticton, Hope, Mount Currie, Lillooet and even outside the province.

Enrolment peaked in the early 1950s at 500.

Children were forcibly removed from their homes once attendance became mandatory by law in the 1920s, with their parents under threat of prison if they refused. Students lived at the school from September to June, alienated from their family except for Christmas and Easter visits.

It became the largest school in the Indian Affairs residential school system. In 1969, the federal government took over the administration of the school, which no longer provided any classes and operated it as residence for students attending local day schools until 1978, when the residence was closed.
Source: Vancouver Sun

  1. A HUGE INJUSTICE to all Indian People. Sadly, there so many people today that have little realization of the pain and “ongoing hardship” caused by these misguided actions of our government.

    When we have children they normally become the focus of our lives. I can only try to imagine the pain, hopelessness and helplessness felt by both child and parent. It had to be devastating for both.

    After years of internment, with no love and harsh treatment, during their most formative years, do you think those children came away and grew up equipped to be good parents? So how would that effect their next generation? And the one after that?

    It truly amazes me that The Indian People in the Osoyoos Indian Band are able to look upon us as objectively as they do. My hat is off to them. I for one will be of help to them and other Indian People wherever possible.

  2. I went to Catholic school and the nuns were mean, most had no compassion! I can only imagine how these poor children were treated. Ripped from their parents arms.

