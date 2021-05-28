Remains of 215 children found near Kamloops

Located on the traditional territory of the Secwépemc people, hundreds of Secwépemc and other First Nations children attended the Kamloops school.
Students were sent there from as far away as Penticton, Hope, Mount Currie, Lillooet and even outside the province.
Enrolment peaked in the early 1950s at 500.
Children were forcibly removed from their homes once attendance became mandatory by law in the 1920s, with their parents under threat of prison if they refused. Students lived at the school from September to June, alienated from their family except for Christmas and Easter visits.
It became the largest school in the Indian Affairs residential school system. In 1969, the federal government took over the administration of the school, which no longer provided any classes and operated it as residence for students attending local day schools until 1978, when the residence was closed.
Source: Vancouver Sun
Comments
Dave Evenson says
A HUGE INJUSTICE to all Indian People. Sadly, there so many people today that have little realization of the pain and “ongoing hardship” caused by these misguided actions of our government.
When we have children they normally become the focus of our lives. I can only try to imagine the pain, hopelessness and helplessness felt by both child and parent. It had to be devastating for both.
After years of internment, with no love and harsh treatment, during their most formative years, do you think those children came away and grew up equipped to be good parents? So how would that effect their next generation? And the one after that?
It truly amazes me that The Indian People in the Osoyoos Indian Band are able to look upon us as objectively as they do. My hat is off to them. I for one will be of help to them and other Indian People wherever possible.
Mary Ellan says
I went to Catholic school and the nuns were mean, most had no compassion! I can only imagine how these poor children were treated. Ripped from their parents arms.
Pat Hampson says
Sad comment on our lack of compassion for indigenous people.