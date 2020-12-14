Regional Pool

Council will seek a request for quote (RFQ) to solicit interest in a ascertaining a price for “just a study” on a regional aquatic centre in the Southern Okanagan.

Both Regional rural areas C Oliver and A Osoyoos have decided not to participate.

The Osoyoos Indian Band has promised almost $5700 to a feasibility study, $40,000 from Town of Osoyoos and $30 thousand from the the Town of Oliver.

The motion passed in Oliver Monday is to seek a a group that might quote on a feasibility study.

This is a long standing issue ON who pays, what comes of a study and most importantly – what is the cost to an individual family/home/property.

Once built at a cost of many millions of dollars…….. what are the operating costs and benefits of a year round open pool centre – fully staffed and maintained.

Oliver has a summer lake and a summer pool

Osoyoos has winter hotel pools and summer lakes

What do you want – ODN wants to hear from you ?????????????????????????