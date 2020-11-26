Reduction of service hours

Reduced winter hours at RDOS landfills starting December 2020

Starting December 2020 and running through the end of February 2021, landfills in Penticton, Oliver, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos will have reduced winter hours.

All Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) landfills will be closed on statutory holidays and Boxing Day.

The Oliver Landfill opens at a later time on weekdays in winter. From December 1st to the end of February the Oliver Landfill is open Noon to 3:45 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 3:45 pm on Saturday.

The Okanagan Falls Landfill will be closed Saturdays over winter but remains open from 10:00 am to 1:45 pm on weekdays.