Reduced winter hours at landfills

Landfills in Penticton, Okanagan Falls, and Keremeos will be operating during reduced winter hours beginning December 1, 2021, until the end of February 2022.

During this time, all RDOS landfills will be closed on statutory holidays and Boxing Day.

Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton is closed Sundays from December 5, 2021, to the end of February 2022. Operating hours are Monday to Saturday, 8:30 am to 4:45 pm.

Keremeos Landfill is closed Wednesdays from December 2021, to the end of February 2022. Operating hours are Sundays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Oliver Landfill opens later on weekdays during the winter. From December 1, 2021, to the end of February 2022, Oliver Landfill operating hours are weekdays from 12:00 pm to 3:45 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:45 pm.

Okanagan Falls Landfill is closed on Saturdays over the winter but remains open weekdays from 10:00 am to 1:45 pm.

For further information, please visit the landfills webpage at www.rdos.bc.ca/landfills or leave a message on the Regional District Solid Waste Hotline 250-490-4129. Calls are returned Monday to Friday.