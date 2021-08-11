Recreational fishing closed in SO

Effective immediately, recreational fishing has been closed in most areas of the South Okanagan.

This applies to all streams in Management Units 8-1 through 8-15 and Management Units 8-21 through 8-23, which are located in the regions around Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton, Keremeos, Princeton, Summerland, Peachland, Kelowna, Vernon, and Cherryville. These closures will remain until Sept. 15, 2021.

Low water conditions combined with higher than normal water temperatures are creating difficult conditions for fish, particularly those released after being caught, such as bull trout.

The Southern Interior has experienced drier than normal conditions in 2021 with early snowmelt and low flow rates. Several streams are already in Drought Levels 3-4. The river forecast centre is projecting continuing conditions across the short-range outlook.