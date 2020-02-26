Recipe for another disaster

Recipe: Add volume of water from two 9 foot culverts way up high at Secrest and then expect three small culverts at Highway 97 below the falls to handle the outfall. Potential disaster and possible debris-torrent.

Add in a reluctance by RDOS to take the matter seriously along with Ministries of the BC government who are still shaking their heads over the enigma.

Dennis Tomlin showing in both pictures take by wife Jeannie. The couple live adjacent to the highway and are concerned as are other local residents as to the response of all levels of government.

An engineering study conducted by Ecora recommends the creek bed (Park Rill) be re-instated at the foot of a sand hill north of Sportsman’s Bowl Rd at an estimated price of $1.8 million even tho independent quotes range from 200 to 500 hundred thousand dollars to do the work.

The Tomlins along with a petition of neighbours have written to the BC Ombudsperson to help solve the problem or lack of action and the main part of that brief is the amount of work done by highways to protect roads but not homes south of Oliver, in Willowbrook and in many rural areas…… but not Sportsman’s Bowl – where a hodge podge of remedial work includes a cattle guard, an amateur looking culvert cutting into two sides of a poorly constructed roadway with inadequate capacity of water to get to the river…. completed by government ministries.

The plea does anyone out there care?