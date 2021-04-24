Recent ODN polls

Have you being jabbed in the arm yet ? (Previous Poll)

Yes 36 No 88

Have you received your first Covid shot  (Current Poll

Yes 65 No 49

  1. I applied for a shot on April 13th and I am still waiting to hear back when I can get it done.
    Pharmacies all around Oliver and Osoyoos have AstraZeneca, but none here. What is going on?

    Publisher: They do not think you are important Scott. Do you?

