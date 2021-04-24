Recent ODN polls

Have you being jabbed in the arm yet ? (Previous Poll)
Yes 36 No 88
Have you received your first Covid shot (Current Poll
Yes 65 No 49
,
Comments
Scott Miller says
I applied for a shot on April 13th and I am still waiting to hear back when I can get it done.
Pharmacies all around Oliver and Osoyoos have AstraZeneca, but none here. What is going on?
Publisher: They do not think you are important Scott. Do you?