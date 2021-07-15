Reasons not given as why IH is leading on new cases of Covid

79.4% (3,681,088) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have
received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and
48.6% (2,253,818) received their second dose.
In addition, 80.5% (3,481,176) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and
51.9% (2,246,289) received their second dose.
B.C. is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 today
There are currently 650 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
63 individuals are currently in hospital and 12 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
* 19 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 168
* 9 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 258
* 20 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 161
* 1 new case in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 28
* 5 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 29
* 0 new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: six
In the past 24 hours, one new death (Vancouver Coastal Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 1,761.
