Really good advice

1. We may have to live with C19 for months or years. Let’s not deny it or panic. Let’s not make our lives useless. Let’s learn to live with this fact.
2. You can’t destroy C19 viruses that have penetrated cell walls, by drinking gallons of hot water you’ll just go to the bathroom more often.
3. Washing hands and maintaining a two-metre physical distance is the best method for your protection.
4. If you don’t have a C19 patient at home, there’s no need to disinfect the surfaces at your house.
5. Packaged cargo, gas pumps, shopping carts and ATMs do not cause infection. If you wash your hands, live your life as usual.
6. C19 is not a food infection. It is associated with drops of infection like the ‘flu. There is no demonstrated risk that C19 is transmitted by food.
7. You can lose your sense of smell with a lot of allergies and viral infections. This is only a non-specific symptom of C19.
8. Once at home, you don’t need to change your clothes urgently and go shower! Purity is a virtue, paranoia is not!
9. The C19 virus doesn’t hang in the air for long. This is a respiratory droplet infection that requires close contact.
10. The air is clean, you can walk through the gardens and through parks (just keeping your physical protection distance).
11. It is sufficient to use normal soap against C19, not antibacterial soap. This is a virus, not a bacteria.
12. You don’t have to worry about your food orders. But you can heat it all up in the microwave, if you wish.
13. The chances of bringing C19 home with your shoes is like being struck by lightning twice in a day. I’ve been working against viruses for 20 years — drop infections don’t spread like that!
14. You can’t be protected from the virus by taking vinegar, sugarcane juice and ginger! These are for immunity not a cure.
15. Wearing a mask for long periods interferes with your breathing and oxygen levels. Wear it only in crowds.
16. Wearing gloves is also a bad idea; the virus can accumulate into the glove and be easily transmitted if you touch your face. Better just to wash your hands regularly. Immunity is greatly weakened by always staying in a sterile environment. Even if you eat immune boosting foods, please go out of your house regularly to any park/beach. Immunity is increased by EXPOSURE TO PATHOGENS, not by sitting at home and consuming fried/ spicy/sugary food and aerated drinks.
Be smart and stay informed!
Live life sensibly and to the fullest.
That doctor is Dr. Faheen Younus, the Chief of Infectious Diseases, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. The list actually has its roots in the multiple tweets Dr. Younus shared into May on his personal Twitter feed.
Ruth Herrington says
The point about masks decreasing your oxygen levels has, I think, been proven wrong. Just think about it. Healthcare workers have to wear face masks for 8 to 12 hours sometimes in very physically strenuous conditions and they could not be able to do that with decreased oxygen.
Face masks are uncomfortable for sure but when you wear them you are protecting other people and it only works well if the majority of people are wearing them when needed.
Joyce Kuzyk says
I can’t believe the number of experts we have out there!
What wicked purposes are the CDC exploiting for themselves?
I’d rather be safe than sorry!
Robin Hopkins says
Jack, I think that facts are facts. If “facts” are not true, then they are not facts. Different opinions and conclusions can be drawn from a set of facts, but this just indicates that we do not have enough facts to reach a consensus, which, as history has shown, may not in itself be factual.
I think that someone sneezing on my can of beans 10 seconds before I pick it up off the shelf and put it into my shopping cart, or pushing that cart that has been handled by several people before me, does, in my opinion, increase the potential for infection.
Understanding the concepts of respiratory viral infection transmission should be on everyones’ “read” list, for your own health and that of others. I know that you have the time as you’re reading this right now.This, once again showcases, for good or bad, the extent to which we respect others and they us, ya know, that big picture in a nutshell thing.
Publisher: I think you lost me on the first para that I have divided out.
You would pick up a can of beans when the guy in front of you sneezed on the tin? Wow.
For all to consider – social distancing is the number one way of stopping the progress of the virus. I even heard that if everyone in the world wore a mask for a month – all would be well. It was not DT who said this – he is still self isolating at one of his golf courses and gets all others to wear a mask.
The question is Oliver, the Southern Okanagan, the valley, the interior of the province. Should the same techniques used in New York, Italy, Russia or China – be used here. That is up to health care professionals.
Should I wear a mask when others think I should? I will await an order.
susan k st cyr says
Yes this was a doctor’s article, but one from a place where their death rate is soaring. By following the advice of our provinces government, BC has been fortunate to keep the numbers much lower.
Publisher: I think you are skirting the issue. Their are no GODS living in Victoria.
Susan St Cyr says
This is actually contrary to much of the advice given on the government of BC website. This article has been circulating on social media and sometimes attributed to Dr Henry. Yesterday this was addressed on the provincial up date and they refer people to stick to the official Govt advisories. Please check the info you are supplying to the BC public.
Publisher: Interesting article by a New York specialist and no one has taken him to task for his comments.
As to my responsibility – I do not report to you or Dr. Henry. Both the BC government and IHA do not advertise with Oliver Daily News. You might not find that relevant but I do.
All residents of BC should be happy with the response of the government and Dr. Henry but your advice that there is only one line of facts lined up is a bit of a joke as – so much information is being withheld from the public which believe or not, are placed above government not below it on the management tree.
Phyllis Whitten says
The new news on the deaths from this virus is that the CDC has been massively over reporting the # of deaths for their own nefarious purposes. Have a look at the internet instead of just listening to CNN.
Mike Monaghan says
Well said Phyllis!!!!
Be warned though, you will soon be tabled a “conspiracy theorist”, that’s what happens when you disagree with people even when using accurate facts.