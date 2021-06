“Today, we are reporting that 77.2% of all adults in B.C. and 75.8% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, 24.3% of all adults in B.C. and 22.7% of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

In total, 4,570,153 doses of Pfizer Moderna and AstraZeneca -COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C.

1,051,910 of which are second doses.