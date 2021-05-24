Re-start to begin Tuesday ??

We are grateful for the determination and resolve British Columbians have shown. Their willingness to end this pandemic has been immeasurable.

“As we look to tomorrow and the announcement of the restart plan, we encourage everyone to stay the course today.

Until tomorrow’s announcement, there are no changes for individuals or businesses.

“As we enjoy the final day of this long weekend, let’s remember to stay local and be kind to one another. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday Monday.”

BC Government