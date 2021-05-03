RDOS to reconsider a controversial subject – next Thursday

RE: IHA – Extraordinary Capital Request

ISSUE 1: COMMUNICATION WITH THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH

RECOMMENDATION

THAT the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District send a letter to the Minister of Health expressing their concern with the lack of transparency and openness with regard to the Urgent and Primary Care Centre developed at 437 Martin Street in Penticton.

Rationale:

At their meeting 15 April 2021, the Board of Directors expressed their concern with the lack of

transparency and openness with regard to the Urgent and Primary Care Centre developed at 437 Martin Street in Penticton; and the subsequent request for funding. Although the Board was first advised of the interest expressed through the Interior Health Authority (IHA) in writing back in December 2020, the information was so vague that the Board could not consider funding it. Subsequent discussion with IHA representatives in February 2021 was also frustrated due to their inability to speak freely. The opening of the facility and then the subsequent request for supplementary funding after the clinic was already constructed and opened was disappointing.

ISSUE 2: MOTION TO RECONSIDER

At their meeting of 15 April 2021 the Board of Directors adopted the following resolution:

THAT IHA be advised to apply to the Minister of Health to have Unit #101 – 437 Martin Street, Penticton designated as a “Hospital” under the Hospital Act; At the request of a Member, the 2nd part of the resolution was voted on separately and defeated:

THAT should #101 – 437 Martin Street be designated a hospital, that the request for $1,000,000 to assist with the funding of an Urgent & Primary Care Centre be approved, with funding to come from the Hospital Reserve.

S. 1.2, Schedule B, Bylaw 2789, 2021 being the Procedure Bylaw of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, authorizes the Chair to require the Board to reconsider and vote again on a matter that was the subject of a vote.

S. 1.3 of Schedule B provides that in exercising the power under subsection 1.2 above, the chair may return the matter for reconsideration at the same board meeting as the vote took place, or at the meeting of the board following the original vote.

MOVED BY CHAIR SENTES

THAT the Board of Directors reconsider the following motion defeated at the meeting of 15 April

2021.

THAT should #101 – 437 Martin Street be designated a hospital, that the request for $1,000,000 to

assist with the funding of an Urgent & Primary Care Centre be approved, with funding to come from the Hospital Reserve.

NOTE:

Should the motion to reconsider be adopted, the main motion automatically comes onto the floor

from the original mover/seconder for discussion and decision. Should the motion to reconsider

be defeated, it may not be brought back.