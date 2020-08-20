RDOS to proceed with “organics” recycling on ALR land

RDOS to purchase land at Campbell Mt for treatment plant

Organics Treatment and Processing Facility

The Board of Directors for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) on August 6, 2020 authorized the purchase of property located at 1313 Greyback Mountain Road and legally described as PID: 011-781-441, Sub Lot 8 District Lot 2711 Similkameen Division Yale Plan 1190, for the purpose of constructing and operating an organics treatment and processing facility.

The RDOS has conducted several location studies to develop an organics treatment and processing facility, construction of which is identified within the Solid Waste Management Plan as the best means of reducing waste entering the waste stream.

For many reasons, the most suitable site is adjacent to the Campbell Mountain Landfill (CMLF). The property is 80 acres in size. Approximately two thirds of this land is within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

Currently, 1313 Greyback Mountain Road is listed for court-ordered sale under the supervision of a Receiver.

“Purchasing this parcel of land will allow the RDOS to move forward on the landfill expansion,” says RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. “This will reduce leachate and odour at the site, as well as the amount of waste entering the landfill.”

The RDOS will undertake public engagement prior to completion of an application to the Agricultural Land Commission for exclusion, and a Public Hearing prior to a Zoning Amendment.