RDOS to fund study in Park Rill flood situation?

Park Rill Creek, Horn Creek and Kearns Creek Flood Mapping and Reporting

Administrative Recommendation:

THAT the Board of Directors award the Similkameen Flood Risk Assessment, Flood Mapping & Flood Mitigation Planning contract to Northwest Hydraulic Consultants (NHC) for $95,056.00 plus applicable taxes.

Purpose:

To award the Park Rill Creek, Horn Creek and Kearns Creek Flood Mapping and Reporting contract to better position the RDOS for future flood emergency planning and response.

Background:

Park Rill Creek, Horn Creek and Kearns Creek all flow through Electoral Areas I and C and the communities of Twin Lakes, Willowbrook and rural Oliver. In 2018, flooding of several areas, including Twin Lakes, Park Rill Creek and Sportsman Bowl highlighted significant risk to these communities. A State of Local Emergency was in effect in Area C for over 1 year to respond to and recover from the effects of Freshet. A regional approach was selected to provide a complete risk assessment to identify vulnerabilities and provide planners with an accurate assessment of social, economic and environmental impacts. This approach will determine how best to allocate resources to manage flood risk and adapt to climate change.

Analysis:

A Request for Proposals (RFP) was released and three submissions were received under the RFP process in Q2. A Project Manager from Watershed Engineering Inc. was contracted to develop the RFP and coordinate the collection of the completed proposals to the evaluation team. The RFP evaluation team was made up of 3 RDOS staff (Engineering and Emergency Management) to select a preferred consultant. Watershed Engineering Inc. was not included in the evaluation process, nor had influence on the decision of the award. All three consultants submitted proposals by the closing time.

Funding:

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund CEPF Park Rill Creek, Horn Creek and Kearns Creek Flood Mapping and Reporting grant will fund 100% of this work.

Source: RDOS

Pictures: SO Photos