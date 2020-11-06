RDOS quick facts

What connection does the new (renewed) Chair of the RDOS have to Area 27 ?

What relationships does the Chair of the RDOS have to the MAYOR of Penticton ?

This is a wine bottle question contest ?

1 good answer 1 bottle

2 good answers 2 bottles

Photo a part of it

Karla has all the answers – We await her response…..

To calm the masses Log Cabin Bill still in charge lol