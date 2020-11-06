RDOS quick facts

What connection does the new (renewed) Chair of the RDOS have to Area 27 ?
What relationships does the Chair of the RDOS have to the MAYOR of Penticton ?
This is a wine bottle question contest ?
1 good answer 1 bottle
2 good answers 2 bottles
Photo a part of it
Karla has all the answers – We await her response…..
To calm the masses Log Cabin Bill still in charge lol
Gail Blidook says
Karla Kozakevich is the daughter of Sam Drossos, former Three Gables Hotel owner in Penticton. Her brother is Bill Drossos owner and founder of area 27 Motosports Club. Her Dad was racing with Bill on Area 27 track into his late 80’s. Sam recently passed away at age 90.
Her relationship with Mayor Vassilaki doesn’t seem to be great due to the Mayor’s appointment of RDOS city rep by vote rather than experience. Also his criticisms regarding RDOS budget.
Publisher: Karla, being a Drossos, and John being a Vassalaki – both are Greek – two of the original Greek families in Penticton, both families major players.
Karla Kozakevich says
Excellent Answer. John and I have a fabulous working relationship. John’s Mom used to work for my Grandpa and John would go to my Grandpa’s house when he was a boy to watch TV (so I’ve been told).
Karla Kozakevich says
Jack, do I get a bottle of wine???
Publisher: for the all of my abuse – YES
When John was young and they had just arrived in Penticton – there was no Greek Orthodox Church – he hung
out with David Stocks and his family at St. Saviors – so he told me.
Debbie House says
Karla Kozakevich has a brother Bill, who owns Area 27. Sorry couldn’t find the answer to part 2. Looking forward to finding out!