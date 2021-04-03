RDOS news – motion defeated

Director’s Motion – Director Ron Obirek-Area D

(Unweighted Corporate Vote – Simple Majority)

THAT the matter of discussion on a proposed name change for the Garnett Family Park be
postponed to the next Board Meeting April 1st – CARRIED

When the motion came up Thursday to change the name of the Park at Heritage Hills – it failed on a vote of 13 to 6. There are 19 directors on the RDOS Board.

  1. Will Ron Obirek be defeated in his push to incorporate Okanagan Falls (area D) .
    Many here don’t agree with this very expensive idea .

