RDOS news – motion defeated

Director’s Motion – Director Ron Obirek-Area D

(Unweighted Corporate Vote – Simple Majority)

THAT the matter of discussion on a proposed name change for the Garnett Family Park be

postponed to the next Board Meeting April 1st – CARRIED

When the motion came up Thursday to change the name of the Park at Heritage Hills – it failed on a vote of 13 to 6. There are 19 directors on the RDOS Board.