RDOS news – motion defeated

Director’s Motion – Director Ron Obirek-Area D
(Unweighted Corporate Vote – Simple Majority)
THAT the matter of discussion on a proposed name change for the Garnett Family Park be
postponed to the next Board Meeting April 1st – CARRIED
When the motion came up Thursday to change the name of the Park at Heritage Hills – it failed on a vote of 13 to 6. There are 19 directors on the RDOS Board.
Comments
Ken Mackay says
Will Ron Obirek be defeated in his push to incorporate Okanagan Falls (area D) .
Many here don’t agree with this very expensive idea .