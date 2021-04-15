RDOS says NO to funding walk in clinic

A proposal for local taxpayers to pay capital costs of a new Penticton Walk in Clinic has failed in a vote at the RDOS.

The idea came from Interior Health that the BC government would like local taxpayers to designate a second facility in Penticton on Martin Street as a hospital and therefore be part of a long standing capital formula of who pays for what.

Most Penticton City and area members of the RD Hospital Board voted NO.

When contacted by Oliver Daily News – Oliver’s representative Mayor Martin Johansen said – Interior Health has NOT been transparent in its approach. He also said rural communities in the SO need assistance not Penticton with its modern facilities.

Johansen said he has stated in the past that Interior Health seems interested in centralizing services and facilities in the region and making rural based people travel more.

ODN has stated previously – that this move is a serious attempt at provincial downloading.

***

Re Penticton Homeless Shelter – RDOS voted to ask the Union of BC Municipalities for assistance in convincing the NDP government to back off and not insist local taxpayers should look after provincial problems – like the homeless. Motion passed.

The RDOS board will also write a separate letter on the matter to the Horgan Government – that also passed.