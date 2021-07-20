RDOS – fire info

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) continues to work with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) to monitor the Inkaneep Creek, Thomas Creek and Brenda Creek wildfires.

Inkaneep Creek

Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Alerts remain in effect.

The Oliver Landfill is closed until further notice. Osoyoos Landfill (located at 17250 146 Avenue, Osoyoos) will be accepting materials from Electoral Area C and Town of Oliver at the Osoyoos landfill rates, until the Oliver Landfill reopens

Boaters and pleasure craft operators are reminded to avoid Osoyoos Lake to allow air crews to conduct operations safely.

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services, please visit the ESS Reception Centre at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97, 36217 Main Street, Oliver.

For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890.

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

Thomas Creek

Evacuation Alert remains in effect for 704 properties. The Okanagan Falls boat launch remains closed until further notice in order to assist with BCWS operations. An Area Restriction notice remains in place.

Brenda Creek

Evacuation Order remains in effect for 42 parcels. The RDOS continues to monitor the situation and work with BCWS, Central Okanagan Regional District and Thompson Nicola Regional District.

Please avoid camping or recreational activities near the area.