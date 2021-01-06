RCMP respond to CPO break in

We are currently investigating. It occurred overnight. I suggest that you contact Canada Post to get more info on this one. They can speak to the details, security measures in place, etc.

Probably will remind people to check mail every day so it doesn’t pile up and if out of town, have someone do it for you.

Mail is often targeted as it provides personal information that can lead to identity theft.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

Oliver Detachment

RCMP

Identity theft and fraud

What is identity theft?

Identity theft refers to criminals stealing someone else’s personal information for criminal purposes. Identity theft can be:

unsophisticated, such as dumpster diving and mail theft

more elaborate, such as phishing or database breaches

Computer spywares and viruses also help thieves steal personal information.

What is identity fraud?

Identity fraud happens when criminals use stolen personal information. It is often used to commit another crime.

Criminals can use your stolen or reproduced information to:

access your computer/email

access your bank accounts

open new bank accounts

transfer bank balances

apply for loans and credit cards

buy goods and services

hide their criminal activities

get passports or receive government benefits

Actions you can take to protect yourself

be wary of unsolicited e-mails, text messages, telephone calls or mail asking you for personal or financial information

check your credit reports, bank and credit card statements and report any irregularities

shred personal and financial documents before putting them in the garbage

retrieve your mail on a regular basis to limit possible mail theft

when you move, notify the post office and your relevant financial institutions and service providers