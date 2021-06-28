RCMP reports

Between Thursday evening and this morning at 730am, Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP had over 100 calls for service.

2021-2807 Impaired

On Thursday evening at 940pm, Police observed a 1998 Chev pickup pull into an Oliver business. The 37 year old male driver was found to be impaired by alcohol after failing a breath test roadside. He was issued a 90-Day Immediate Roadside Driving Prohibition and a 30-Day Impoundment of Motor Vehicle

2021-2812 Highway Stampede

On Friday June 25, 2021 at 0208 hours, RCMP received a report of a cow on Hwy 97 just near Station Street in Oliver BC.

Cpl SYMONS started patrolling north bound on Hwy 97 out of Oliver. He closed the distance on the suspect cow and the cow failed to stop for police. A pursuit was initiated, speeds between 5-10 kmph, traffic was light, roads were dry, police emergency equipment was engaged.

Cow described as light in color, possible yellow tag in ear, medium build and likely delicious with BBQ sauce.

Cow continued north bound on the yellow center line and veered into oncoming traffic once, fortunately the civilian car took evasive actions and no damage occurred. At the 7400 block of Hwy 97 there is a peach orchard. Cpl SYMONS tactically positioned his police truck across the front of the rampaging animal and re directed it west bound into the orchard.

Suspect cow was last seen fleeing into the peach orchard around 0240 hours, no identity made of registered cow owner at the time of this report.

2021-2852 Single Vehicle off road

On Saturday at 1207pm, RCMP received a report of a vehicle off McKinney Rd near Mt. Baldy. Police found the Toyota Corolla at the 27.5 km mark approximately 30 m off the road and down an embankment. The female driver was transported to SOGH with minor injuries. Alcohol not a factor and the investigation found the accident was consistent with the driver attempted to avoid a deer.

2021-2882 Hot Dog complaint

Sunday at 210pm, Police received a report of a dog that was left in a truck parked on Tucelnuit Dr., Oliver. Police attended and found that the doors to the vehicle were unlocked windows half down, no water in vehicle and that the temperature was currently 43 degrees. RCMP provided water to dog on scene and with the assistance of a slice of cheese, the dog was corralled to police car where it was brought to Oliver Detachment, where it urinated and was placed inside cool area with more water. Animal Control contacted and attended taking dog to pound. SPCA contacted and owner information provided and they will follow up. Police made contact with the 30 year old Edmonton resident and owner, who was frolicking in the lake, and directed him to the SPCA and Oliver Dog Control.

DO NOT LEAVE ANIMALS IN VEHICLES!