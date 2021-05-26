RCMP report

It was a busy weekend but only a couple news worthy events:

2021-2151

On Friday evening, Complainant reporting that there was a vehicle headed north on Hwy 97 where the male driver just pulled a female into the car and she was “screaming for her life” while being held against the floor of the car and then drove away. Oliver members, finally intercepted the vehicle approximately 3 kms south of Penticton with the assistance of Penticton RCMP. The driver was arrested for assault and a subsequent impaired driving investigation resulted in a 90 Day Driving Prohibition and a 30 day vehicle impound. The vehicle occupants were known to each other and the domestic dispute resulted in charges of assault against the male for which he was released on an Undertaking for Court.

2021-2159

On Saturday morning at 1:00 am, Oliver RCMP attended to a campground at Gallagher Lake, for a noise complaint in a trailer. Police located a noisy trailer with numerous people inside, playing loud music, screaming, yelling, dancing, banging and jumping up and down. Police asked the occupants to shut down the party and they stated that they would. Police stood by for approximately 10-15 minutes and noted that, while music was turned down slightly, a lot of the yelling and banging was still occurring. Members again asked to shut down party and warned of potential arrest. Minutes later, an intoxicated male exited the trailer and was causing a disturbance and berating members. The male, in his 30’s from Kelowna was arrested for causing a disturbance. As he was being escorted to the police vehicle, the male began to yell loudly for his “mom and dad” when another male attacked the officers attempting to get his friend or brother away from the officers. Due to the number of intoxicated people and danger of further engaging these individuals, the one male was transported to the detachment cells where he was lodged until sober and was released in the morning with no charges. Follow up with the campground staff resulted in the entire family being evicted and banned from returning.

“The complete lack of respect that my officers received from these people was disgusting” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, “Alcohol abuse continues to be the biggest problem encountered in our line of work”.