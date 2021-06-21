RCMP report

2021-2674 Fraud 2021-06-19

Complainant reports that she was approached at Lion’s Park around 815am Saturday morning by a female who said her name was Bella PELLAR and asked to use the complainants phone. The female had short blonde hair and was wearing a black top and blue jeans. She sat at a different picnic table and looked like she was texting on the complainants phone. A few hours later the complainant received a call from her bank notifying her of fraudulent transactions on her credit card. This is a good reminder to everyone to protect your identity and records, be it a cell phone, mail or while on the Internet.

2021-2688 Horses on the Loose 2021-06-20

A report was received that two horses were running on Main St north of Similkameen Dr in Oliver. At approximately 7am, two police officers and the owner located the horses on a grassy area on airport grounds. They were safely wrangled and escorted into their trailer with no damage believed to have been done.