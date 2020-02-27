RCMP – days in BC are numbered

The province of BC has agreed that Surrey can be served by a municipal police force.
Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General
Minister approves establishment of a Surrey police board
SURREY – Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has granted approval to create a municipal police board for the City of Surrey – the next stage in the plan to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police department.
Having considered the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee’s report, as well as the recommendation of the director of police services, in line with section 3 of the Police Act, the minister is confident that the key aspects of the transition plan that required more detail have been thoroughly considered.
Chaired by Wally Oppal, the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee included representatives from the City of Surrey, the ministry and independent consultants with specialized expertise. The committee was established in August 2019 to ensure the City of Surrey’s transition plan addressed all key issues, and its work has now concluded.
Comments
Roger McKay says
My dad was in the BC Police until the RCMP took over in 1949. I heard him say many times that he preferred the BC force to the Federal.
He used to say that the RCMP was originally a rural force and their approach did not work well in populated areas.He also said many times that “they [RCMP] spend too much time in their cars”.
When he was the NCO in charge of detachments in Kamloops and Port Alberni he made officers walk the streets during business hours and check the front and back doors of every business every night!
I admire the RCMP but I think my dad was right.We would be better served by a regional/local/provincial force. Policing based in our own province would be more accountable to us rather than the big wigs in Ottawa.
I should add:I recall him saying that in Port Alberni there was never a night when all the doors were locked–business owners got calls at 3am to come and lock up!!
Publisher: Hey fellow I DO agree. If you stay in the car you get to know the bad guys when you are dispatched to ??? . If you play ball on the local team, if you sip tea with the ladies once in a while, if you walk the streets to be seen, acknowledged and validated – it works in the end – as far as community policing goes because everyone opens up to what is really going on. But Rog that is not the NEW model, computers in cars, phoning locals based on the files given to you, going to emergency calls, sitting at the side of the road using some communications device. This is a bit of stretch but he last time I actually talked to a local mountie he was at Remembrance Day carry an assault weapon.
Scary world out there.