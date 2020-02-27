RCMP – days in BC are numbered

The province of BC has agreed that Surrey can be served by a municipal police force.

Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Minister approves establishment of a Surrey police board

SURREY – Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has granted approval to create a municipal police board for the City of Surrey – the next stage in the plan to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police department.

Having considered the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee’s report, as well as the recommendation of the director of police services, in line with section 3 of the Police Act, the minister is confident that the key aspects of the transition plan that required more detail have been thoroughly considered.

Chaired by Wally Oppal, the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee included representatives from the City of Surrey, the ministry and independent consultants with specialized expertise. The committee was established in August 2019 to ensure the City of Surrey’s transition plan addressed all key issues, and its work has now concluded.