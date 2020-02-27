RCMP clarifies results of recent audit of sex assault files

From ODN Very difficult to make a story out of dry stats The Kelowna RCMP and National office not admitting any wrong doing and maybe some administrative mistakes in classifying of complaints. Will see what other media say.

***

From RCMP in Kelowna

Good afternoon Jack,

I agree that statistical imputing errors don’t make terribly interesting stories, but I disagree with the rest of your statement.

The majority of the issue was scoring error and we’ve taken training steps to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future.

We are always striving to provide better service to our communities and since this review there have been numerous changes to our detachment:

we have given additional training to our staff who deal with records to ensure that these scoring issues don’t resurface. we have reopened 12 of these files to investigate further avenues we have moved our Child Abuse Unit to the Child Advocacy Centre where we can work more closely with our local partners and create a supportive environment for victimized children and their families we have started a 4 person Sexual Assault unit to support, guide and monitor our officers during these investigations we have begun mandatory training for all Kelowna officers on trauma, sexual assault investigations, and bias to ensure we properly and thoroughly investigate all sexual assaults that are reported to us. we have created an 8 member GIST unit that is embedded in our watches to mentor our front line officers and monitor and guide larger investigations.

We hold ourselves accountable to our communities and are committed to ensuring that survivors of sexual assault feel comfortable bringing their allegations to the RCMP, and that they will receive the same standard of care regardless of jurisdiction. We want them to trust that our investigators will be thorough and professional as they investigate each crime.

Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy

***