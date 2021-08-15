Rant – please do not read – lol

Some out there in the ‘ether’ want to know – is ODN gone, sick, in hospital WHAT?
Effective June 30th – Oliver Daily News became a public service not a commercially funded site.
The ten year hoola hoop, a one off that appears not to be run by any other than the “mad hatter” is over, fading.
Maybe others have a suggestion as to guarantee a long run.
Met a DR Dentist today who said – who is doing our history if you close down? I did not say it – but where was he to buy an ad even once a year.
ODN will hold on while SouthOkanaganPhotos.today thickens up with local artists and photographers.
I will always be here – but at my speed!
Comments
Fred Steele says
There are those who for medical reasons should not get a vaccine. There are those who question science and refuse amaze me. They don’t believe the science until they contact COVID. Then they go to the hospital and rely on science to save them. No we cannot deny them treatment but they should be made aware of others who are compromised being put at risk.
Publisher: Wise words or ?
If 85 of the people have one, two, or three jabs… why is the majority worried about the 15 percent who refuse. I think the mind controllers (scientists and medical experts) want to keep with the vaccine story for as long as possible.
The story of the century – not the failure in Afganistan, the corrupt state of Haita, despots and tyrants. Assinations by the CIA. Hey Biz controls the world.
Why is the USA, Britain, Canada considering three shots when most in the world do not have one jab!
You did not touch on the Opoid Crisis or that ‘Horgan the Horrible’ got elected in worst circumstances than Trudeau faces – Fred we need a real over view sometimes with no one being labeled as an anti masker or anti vaccers or an Aunty Ethel.