Rant – please do not read – lol

Some out there in the ‘ether’ want to know – is ODN gone, sick, in hospital WHAT?

Effective June 30th – Oliver Daily News became a public service not a commercially funded site.

The ten year hoola hoop, a one off that appears not to be run by any other than the “mad hatter” is over, fading.

Maybe others have a suggestion as to guarantee a long run.

Met a DR Dentist today who said – who is doing our history if you close down? I did not say it – but where was he to buy an ad even once a year.

ODN will hold on while SouthOkanaganPhotos.today thickens up with local artists and photographers.

I will always be here – but at my speed!