Randy Toor to plead quilty in November ?

Toor, is facing 18 counts of providing or attempting to provide counsel to misrepresent, 10 counts of owning a firearm without a license or registration and one count of owning an unauthorized non-firearm, is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4th, with an intention of pleading guilty according to court documents.

His company, Toor Vineyards, is also charged with seven counts of providing or attempting to provide counsel to misrepresent.

Toor is a prominent businessman in Oliver and a former member of civic council.

He was charged alongside Paul Singla of Penticton.

What does IGP mean in BC court? Intention to enter a guilty plea