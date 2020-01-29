Raising of $20 million now complete

Kevin Huey (at left with partner Donald Schmidt) has made a $65,000 donation to Penticton Regional Hospital in memory of two close friends who recently passed away.

His gift marks the successful completion of the SOS Medical Foundation’s $20-million campaign to provide medical equipment for the PRH expansion.

Kevin was born in Princeton but moved to the Penticton area in 1990 to run the Kaleden Irrigation District and later to take over managing the Keremeos Irrigation District as well.

Kevin and his partner Donald Schmidt retired at the end of 2018.

“I’d like to thank the SOS Medical Foundation and all the staff at PRH for continually working to make this hospital a wonderful caring place,” Kevin said.

The new PRH patient care tower opened in April 2019. Construction is now underway on Phase 2, including a major upgrade to the Emergency Department, scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2021.