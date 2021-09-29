Rainbow connections

Interior Health improving access to hospital entrance

OLIVER – Interior Health is creating three new emergency department drop-off parking stalls at the

South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.

From Sept. 27 – Oct. 2, excavation and paving will occur in front of the emergency department.

During construction the entrance to the emergency department, which has been used as the main

entrance to minimize traffic during COVID-19, will be temporarily closed. Anyone accessing the hospital,

including those accessing the emergency department, should use the main entrance.

The hospital parking lot is not impacted. Anyone wishing to access the Oliver Health Centre by vehicle is asked to enter via Spillway Road during construction.

Once paving is complete a rainbow crosswalk will be painted in front of the emergency department as a

symbol of diversity and inclusion.