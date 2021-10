Drought conditions in B.C. range from level 0 to 5, with 5 being the most severe where adverse impacts to socioeconomic or ecosystem values are almost certain.

The Kettle River watershed, Salmon River watershed, as well as west and east Vancouver Island, are currently in Drought Level 5.

Some smaller watersheds in the Thompson-Okanagan region are showing signs of being at Drought Level 5 as well.