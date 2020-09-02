Racist vandalism says Louie

Damaged pictographs near Rattlesnake Point on Osoyoos Lake.
Chief Louie quoted on Global Okanagan as saying there is no evidence as to who did this.
ODN asks- did you do it? Fess up !!
A pictograph is a picture that represents a word phrase, and are our earliest forms of writing. Native Americans wrote pictographs on rocks, cave walls, and buffalo hides to tell stories of battles and communicate important warnings and messages.
Picture submitted by OIB
Megan Allen says
btw.. this isn’t the only racist graffiti around in this area. The police might know exactly how often and where this happens. The bigger the idiot, the more obvious the pattern…
Megan Allen says
Some people are just so stupid and mean! Spending time on those people is a waste of your valuable time. However, you cannot just take it, either. I’m interested to see how this is handled.
In an ideal world, all the pictographs could be put together in one place, maybe?, and people would be charged to see them. Or, it could be left like that and people could meet there to discuss the racism that “isn’t happening in Canada.”
Maybe ask teenagers and young 20’s people what a solution is that would feel good to them? What action would make them feel proud and strong to be who they are? That’s really who matters, I think. The kids that are growing up Indigenous need to feel proud of who they are and also need skills to deal with racism, to navigate this mostly white country.
Whoever did this should face community service within OIB or go to jail or have some kind of consequence.
Other kids and people could also benefit from learning how to handle racism. It’s a valuable skill.
James B McGinnigle says
Destruction of heritage is beyond belief. Racism is a cancer and must be eliminated. When will mankind get it’s act together?
Publisher: will not happen in my lifetime. My dream is that no one wants to play the race card. Let us all look at the earth’s humans as another human on the street of your village.
A lot of supremacist behavior is based on fear.
What is needed may seem extreme – the gathering of all to basically design the one race of humans made up of all.
You might say we should all just determine to get better. ALL must feel the pain.
Maybe too many whites on the planet and every colour just cannot put up with denigration of their rights as humans based on sexual orientation, colour, religion etc.
brent redenbach says
sad.. a wire wheel on a cordless grinder should remove the paint..
Publisher: sad.. and the same grinder could remove the picto graph!
My suggestion to OIB is to get a highly reliable photographer like Paul Eby to photo graph each site and present those hi rez documents for posterity. The original picto graphs will wear thin soon depending on age and sunlight and be gone for ever.
John Hack says
This is nuts, as a Canadian snowbird that decided to stay stateside til the Covid issue settles down, (well I’m still in AZ), and this reminds me of the insane racial stuff and the more insane denial of it that is going on South of the border, well there too, I was hoping that the wrong Colonization and even Genocide we as immigrants did to our 1ST Nations fellow members of Humanity, would come to a end, and to think we call ourselves mostly followers of the most gentle, loving, and even giving person that ever walked this place we call home, this planet, and I wonder what Jesus thinks of all this at this or any other time in our America’s history.
I cherish the signage that is seen as one enters the Cawston area, “Resilience, We are still here”.
And another gleaning that I have seen in my 60+ years, mostly that when the things, give away’s as some call them, it is all wrong only because “I cant find any of that blood in mine,(MY paraphrase)”, very sad and ignorant.
Some of my most nurturing moments have involved being on the Fraser River as a teen at Boston Bar area, wetting a fishing line, or watching as the food fishery was being done at dusk or dawn, and in logging camps sitting talking story at a site that has a view, and hear the sharing of the same aspirations as any other human, I will close as I could go on and on, but lets give them some of our dreams and assist in their “Resilience” and I sure hope that sick tagging of the Historic Point can be removed without damaging the original message, and if the JERK (sorry about the term) that did that reads this, shame on you.
Carolyn Tipler says
Tragic that this should happen. Hateful doesn’t even seem strong enough to describe this vandalism. I had to look up “chug” as thankfully I have never heard this derogatory term. Hopefully OIB can find a way to remove this defacement without damage to the pictograph which is so important the history of the first inhabitants of this valley.