Racist vandalism says Louie

Damaged pictographs near Rattlesnake Point on Osoyoos Lake.

Chief Louie quoted on Global Okanagan as saying there is no evidence as to who did this.

ODN asks- did you do it? Fess up !!

A pictograph is a picture that represents a word phrase, and are our earliest forms of writing. Native Americans wrote pictographs on rocks, cave walls, and buffalo hides to tell stories of battles and communicate important warnings and messages.

Picture submitted by OIB