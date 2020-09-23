” R you listening? “

What happened on September 8th – readership of ODN spiked on that day?

80,313 visitors in previous 30 days

Those viewers looked at 206,127 items on the pages of ODN

Most startling is the average viewer stayed on the website for more than 2 minutes so that means – some less and some more gaining info from the Oliver Daily News

As I often do – I challenge websites with news to explain their numbers… they won’t.

If you find that the odd news item is on another site and not on ODN – try to remember that the local newspaper groups (with internet) has fully staffed offices in Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Kelowna – with a vast network of reporters and a fair amount of government subsidies.