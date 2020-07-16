R.I.P. Ed Huffman

In loving memory of

Edwin Lawrence Huffman

May 26, 1959 – July 12, 2020

On July 12, 2020 Ed passed away at the South Okanagan General Hospital, after a brave fight against pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Ed was predeceased by his father, William Huffman, and step-father Tom Woolridge. He will be fondly remembered by his mother; Sonia Shaw, his loving wife; Vickie-Lynne, three children; Daiya (Blake), Phia (Mike), and Jacob, grandchildren; Jordan, Jaxon and Octavia, along with his siblings; Ken, Linda and Glen, and many other nieces and nephews.

Ed was a loving husband, dedicated father, passionate Grandpa, devoted son, and loyal brother. He lived in Oliver for over 40 years, working in various roles within the fruit industry and as a paramedic for 15 years.

He particularly loved to spend time with his grandkids, travel with Vickie, golf, ride his motorbike, and drive his backhoe. His quick wit, and strong presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A private service is being held by his family. A larger celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you are interested in attending the celebration of life, please contact the family at edwinlawrencehuffman@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the BC Cancer Foundation, in support of Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com