“One of the challenges that I find we have here in British Columbia with the way our police services are established is that we have municipal police forces that are — in my experience, anyway — more closely aligned with the community and the community norms and ideas and issues,”

Dr. Henry said.

“We see a real difference in the culture and the understanding of the norms within British Columbia and the approaches within B.C. when we’re talking with people who work with the RCMP versus a municipal police force.”

That statement deeply upset the National Police Federation, according to

union president Brian Sauve –

“As the Provincial Health Officer and the perceived authority on such matters, I want to first raise your frankly offensive and incorrect remarks about our Members’ interactions with the province’s most vulnerable residents experiencing mental health and/or addiction issues,” responded Sauve.

“Our Members have advocated for additional funding, resources, and mental health specialists to support and complement these calls, but governments deny additional funding. This negligence is unacceptable, as is blaming our Members for government’s lack of leadership.”