Quotes seen yesterday

“Patrons should not pressure servers to pull restaurant and pub tables together for larger groups or to overlook people mixing between tables.
Spending minimal time together and keeping physical distance between people is more effective than using masks,,,, – Dr. Bonnie Henry
To those who attended mass gatherings without facemasks or any other social distancing — shame on you. We hope you enjoyed the weekend. We’re all paying the price. Without using profanity, let’s call the partiers what they are.
Selfish. – James Miller, Editor, Penticton Herald
“C’mon — you’re better than that.”
While he congratulated the majority of British Columbians on their adherence to public-health orders aimed at stemming the pandemic, he cited video footage of large gatherings in Kelowna and Vancouver with disappointment.
“We need bigger spaces and fewer faces,” “We need to make sure that we’re respecting, not just our own space, but other people’s space.”
– Premier John Horgan
***
ODN believes in opinions, and quality arguement.
Arguement is not a negative word – it is a debate.
For anyone to say a comment is stupid, an action is stupid belies the fact we are affected by human nature.
Let’s us argue together – it is very healthy but do it with respect that others may NOT agree with you on all issues.
Comments
Frank R. Stariha says
I would be remiss in not pointing out that “Arguement” is spelled incorrectly. And there can be no arguing that. The old editor in me coming out, I guess.
Publisher: You don’t like my spell check programme?? Oh Frank. Its the radio guy in me.
Robin Hopkins says
Selfish and disrespectful I believe.
I think that everyone has seen the front-line healthcare workers garbed out in a gown, gloves, mask and a face shield for a 12 hour shift.These also need to be changed on a regular basis due to cross-contamination issues. These people are potentially risking their lives assisting patients who have become infected, to a great extent due to individuals not obeying distancing and mask wearing guidelines.
So just what exactly is the problem with wearing a mask and distancing for 15 minutes a day while you do some shopping? Don’t like being told what to do even though common sense indicates a reasonable course of action. Oh ya, it’s all just a hoax with all the people sick and dying everywhere.
You’re right, President Trump is so much smarter than the entire scientific community. Enough stress to cause you to fire up a cigarette next to that nice family in the restaurant, again.
Once again comes down to a lack of respect. Thank you, thank you to all the frontline people who selflessly go about their business every day following the suggestions to help everyone stay healthy and safe. Re: the frustration, I hear ya!
Carolyn Tipler says
There were suggestions made by the people in the know – yes I believe they know better than the average citizen and most of us followed those suggestions but there were clearly some that did not. Did they think they were bullet proof or the “suggestions” just didn’t apply to them? To this point in time I have only worn a mask to go to the hair salon but will now be wearing a mask to go to any store as there are more visitors frequenting local businesses particularly fruit stands. I will not be visiting either Penticton, Kelowna or Osoyoos town until tourist season is over. To all those working in retail outlets stay safe and thank you again for being there so we can shop for what we need.