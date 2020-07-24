Quotes seen yesterday

“Patrons should not pressure servers to pull restaurant and pub tables together for larger groups or to overlook people mixing between tables.

Spending minimal time together and keeping physical distance between people is more effective than using masks,,,, – Dr. Bonnie Henry

To those who attended mass gatherings without facemasks or any other social distancing — shame on you. We hope you enjoyed the weekend. We’re all paying the price. Without using profanity, let’s call the partiers what they are.

Selfish. – James Miller, Editor, Penticton Herald

“C’mon — you’re better than that.”

While he congratulated the majority of British Columbians on their adherence to public-health orders aimed at stemming the pandemic, he cited video footage of large gatherings in Kelowna and Vancouver with disappointment.

“We need bigger spaces and fewer faces,” “We need to make sure that we’re respecting, not just our own space, but other people’s space.”

– Premier John Horgan

***

ODN believes in opinions, and quality arguement.

Arguement is not a negative word – it is a debate.

For anyone to say a comment is stupid, an action is stupid belies the fact we are affected by human nature.

Let’s us argue together – it is very healthy but do it with respect that others may NOT agree with you on all issues.