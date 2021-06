My immediate perspective is rooted in the fact that I’m a member of the Penticton Indian Band… and know and understand that the church was supported by a Catholic faith community out here – strongly supported – and I know in that regard it represents a devastating loss. ”

“But I also am aware of the fact it’s a dichotomy. There are mixed feelings in regard to the Catholic church and its relationship to the residential school experience that many of its members endured for many, many years.”

“There are people [in the band community] that have an intense hatred for the Catholic Church in regard to the residential school experience.”

Stewart Phillip

Grand Chief – BC