Quote of the week

“In developing countries, the dynamic is to either use the vaccine you have, or you have nothing,” said Penny Ward, a visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London.

“In which case, carnage ensues.”

In response to the new regulatory guidance, Italy on Wednesday recommended not giving the AstraZeneca shot to people under 60.

A number of countries, including Germany, France, Canada and the Netherlands, had already stopped using it in younger people, setting the age limit at 55 or 60.

Norway and Denmark have put a total halt on the shot while they investigate.