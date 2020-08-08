Quote of the week

On Donald Trump
“His faults are fractal: even his flaws have flaws, and so on ad infinitum. God knows there have always been stupid people in the world, and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness so stupid. He makes Nixon look trustworthy and George W look smart.”
British writer Nate White – London Daily News
Comments
bev bjornson says
thank u j john, thoght i was the only one who thought that way.al though he is not our pres.thank whoever for that. now we have a bigger problem in our country, we have a fool running our country.
Publisher: We have a bigger problem?
Explain please – thoghts and thoughts appreciated.
Our prime minister never elected by the citizens of Canada – but by the Liberal Party – he could be gone in an instant, his party could be out voted in an 2nd instant.
Can not be said of the American system of “democracy” ??
John Hack says
Well said and a definite KEEPER, the writer is a true example of calling “Balls Balls, Strikes Strikes”, hopefully the American voters make the same call, Make America Kind, or will it be MAGA, My Ass Got Arrested.