Quote of the week

“I think it’s quite clear that in the middle of a pandemic, making changes to daylight saving is not an urgent issue on people’s minds,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan in a statement this week.

“Our government is currently focused on putting in place the details of the economic recovery while taking the steps we need to protect British Columbians during this pandemic,” he said.

Editor’s note – I thought we were going to stay with DST and not make a change. So the government now wants to revert back to Standard Time – and go through the whole process again in the spring.

This is leadership? Or is it the tail wagging the dog – as we wait for the folks in Washington DC to approve a move by west coast states. Should we ask the Mexicans?