Quote of the week

“I think it’s quite clear that in the middle of a pandemic, making changes to daylight saving is not an urgent issue on people’s minds,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan in a statement this week.
“Our government is currently focused on putting in place the details of the economic recovery while taking the steps we need to protect British Columbians during this pandemic,” he said.
Editor’s note – I thought we were going to stay with DST and not make a change. So the government now wants to revert back to Standard Time – and go through the whole process again in the spring.
This is leadership? Or is it the tail wagging the dog – as we wait for the folks in Washington DC to approve a move by west coast states. Should we ask the Mexicans?
Eleanor Moyer says
I didn’t think a decision was actually made about the time change earlier (to change or not to change). If it was, then it was obviously an “indecisive decision”.
Publisher: A decision has been made but it needs the approval of the very important “masters” in Washington DC – according to what I read.. now did you spot the spalling miss steak on this line lol
Bonnie Thompson says
Wow, Editor you are getting a little snippy. Though your job was to just report the news. Maybe they listened to scientists who said our body is set for standard time. As far as waiting for the western states to decide it probably makes sense though I don’t know enough about it to judge. The switch never bothers me so I don’t care how it end up and I don’t think most people do. Would rather they deal with the health and economic issues at hand.
As a side note I’ve never voted NDP in my life but felt they did a good job last time, not that I agreed with everything but that would only happen if I ran the province!!
Publisher: We have fired the editor and the janitor. Covid-19 I think Bonnie – not one person in hospital in the entire IHA region that has 22 hospitals. A problem you say. I say fear.
The editor does not have a job and is not paid. He does however have a responsibility to look at the facts a bit differently than your predictable response to most things.
Funny tho it was it was another Thompson who alerted me to this anomaly. BTW the western states have decided but DT has not approved and hopefully the NEW president will.
Carolyn Tipler says
My enquiries showed that the clocks would revert back to PST on this Sat night/Sun morning but that there would be no change in the Spring. I prefer light in the morning than at the other end of the day. However its not a big priority for me. Whilst I find the clock changing disrupting for about a week afterwards it is what I have known all my life – much more important issues to think about.
Publisher: Like my pears! As an apologist for the NDP you might want to list 2 large mistakes made by the ‘socialist hordes’ in BC since 1972. I have a list.
Carolyn Tipler says
I am not an apologist for the NDP! It was a Liberal who brought the subject forward – Linda Larson. Whether it ever came to a vote I do not know neither do I care. Why do we have to co ordinate with the Western States anyway? Think you left it too long for the pears. I only give best quality fruit, sadly past that now.
Publisher: I sure think the pears would be juicy about now. As to you daylight or darkness in the moonlight you should liked to chatter about it and all to the benefit of Old John Horgan – who is doing what for us?
Herb Lunzmann says
i thought governments could do more then one thing at a time
marjorie lunzmann says
it is truly amazing how many unrelated things in life can be blamed on the pandemic. Broken promises from all levels of government on even small issues. Mail delivery by express post, my vacuuming getting done. Oops, that one was me, not the pandemic. Through it all there is still no blaming the pandemic if we can’t share a smile
Publisher: Glad you and Herb still talking Marjorie!!