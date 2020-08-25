Quote of the week

“The number of people dying in B.C. due to an unsafe drug supply continues to surpass deaths due to homicides, motor vehicle incidents, suicides and COVID-19 combined,”
“This health emergency continues to take a tragic toll on people from all walks of life and in all communities of the province. Access to key harm reduction services in the midst of a dual health emergency has been a challenge, and the extreme concentration of the illicit fentanyl being trafficked is resulting in deaths within moments of use”
Lisa Lapointe, BC chief coroner
Publisher says
I bit racist…….. at the last para Robin.
Whether Caucasian or male or born in Canada to me is irrelevant.
I have/had five brothers all born in Canada – most to my knowledge Caucasian.
One married a lovely lady of Chinese descent – two kids lots of grand children. All doing well.
Is mental illness a part of my life or that of my family yes.
Is alcohol use disease (my description) or chewing gummies a disease or a coping mechanism – self medication rather than BIG pharma that has all the answers.
How about the thousands/millions that do recreational drinking/drugs and do NOT die?
Most of us swim up stream even those with a silver spoon in their mouth… and millions to spend.
Me not one of them
Family support yes
Interest in surviving yes
Respecting others yes
Helping others yes
Building a system for every need – NO
Sorry folks if I can not support myself – how can I support all those that cannot.
Robin Hopkins says
Regular users who are addicted tend to know through experience the optimum dosage for themselves, and rarely overdose.
When fentanyl or carfentanil, which are far more potent, are added unknowingly, recreational and regular users alike may overdose, and possibly die. Even though the possibility of death is understood, the cravings of addiction are just too strong. Some people just seem to have addictive tendencies and the cravings outweigh the will to resist.
It seems obvious to me, but I’m probably in agreement with only 50% of the people at most, but a better path would be to legally dispense pharmaceutical grade opiates to addicts in need, and in conjunction with Incite safe injection sites becoming more ubiquitous, a desire to eliminate homelessness, increased and more accessible health care and counseling to help addicts to possibly become more independent and self reliant. The honey, not vinegar method of achieving the same goal.
I fear that a Conservative win in the next federal election, which may be the result of voting down the Throne Speech the end of next month, will hinder progress in this direction and continue to view addiction as a criminal issue, not a health issue. And boy do I know that I’m in the minority on that one as a resident of the lower Okanagan.
Guidance Jack, as to why people vote Conservative. Is it more economic, more social, more religious based, I really don’t know, and seriously, I need enlightening. Maybe a survey with multiple, ranked options, which would be anonymous of course.
Knowledge and facts are needed to make a better informed opinion. Mine changes all the time, albeit only 5% max.
Publisher: A simple answer Robin – Conservatives are people who do not believe in your ideas as they are unproven.
Legalization of drugs may be the answer – but what new problems arrive on the scene.
Back to drug use. Most of the people, IMHO, who use heroin or cocaine want the fentanol want the laced drug for the bigger/larger high. The suppliers supply demand. The suppliers want customers not death.
If all heroin or cocaine is supplied by government only a part of the problem is solved.
Those that need more…. and then more….. will demand it and find it and then….. the grave.
So Sad
But
Bill Eggert says
As someone who has voted conservative on many occasions, I have advocated for the legalization or at least decriminalization of drugs for decades. This is not a partisan issue. Drug addiction is a medical issue, not a legal issue. There are those in all parties that disagree with me, but it is becoming the norm to treat the issue this way.
I see little discussion of the connection between depression that leads to drug use and social media. Very few post how bad their life is. Most post about the good times. Being continually reminded that your life sucks and everyone else is living the dream must be having some sort of influence on the issue. surely?
Publisher: Help me on this Bill – a medical issue, depression leads to drug addiction and social media???
What connection to drug use, illness, depression is related to social media ??
Robin Hopkins says
I think that many perceive drug addiction as a self-inflicted problem of which, with at least a little frickin’ effort and intestinal fortitude, the lazy junkie can, on his own, get a job, be independent and financially self-sufficient so as not to be a burden on society.
Everybody has day-to-day struggles, but the degree of misery suffered by many due to internal and external factors, is frankly unimaginable to most of us. If you are lucky genetically, and are born stable psychologically, you should thank your lucky stars. Others are not so lucky. I think that the host of mental issues parallels all the physical things that plague us, many of which are more noticeable simply because they can be be seen.
“Chicken or the egg” comes to mind. Did someone have a crappy life and tried to make themselves better through drug use, or did a perfectly fine life go awry after an innocent flirtation in the world of drug experimentation. I’d guess a fair dose of both. Addiction as a result of doctor-prescribed opiates for pain is another tragic variable.
We can’t lose sight of the fact that the dog-eat-dog world is competitive and produces winners, but at the same time, produces losers. No matter how hard people try, there will still be losers. Many are incapable, or are are no longer psychologically capable of continuing to swim upstream in the reality that is life. Some have reached a point where their life is so full of hopelessness and despair that they are no longer able to cope. They may have used drugs to rectify the problem, or drugs may be the cause, regardless, suicide may be the preferred option. I can not understand the callousness of some who view victims of suicide as weak or not worthy of heaven. I likewise can not comprehend the lack of empathy felt by some towards someone who was in so much pain, that they were willing to give up the most precious thing in the universe, their life. Once again, we can thank our lucky stars that we, ourselves, or our loved ones, never feel so much pain. In their past, victims may have been living a life just like you are living yours now. Who knows what the future holds.
We have to get beyond the world of blame, the world of division.
I won the lottery of life. I am a Caucasian male born in Canada. Like it or not, that’s the way it is. I truly wish that it wasn’t, and I try my best to make it better, but I am only one of many swimming upstream in this chaotic reality that is life.