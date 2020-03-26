Quote of the week

Carl Meadows
Director of Care (Interior Health) South Okanagan – comments made on social media
“I have never worked with such dedicated humans in my life,” reads a post. “I will be there with my team until the last of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.”
Carl Meadows at SOGH recently
Comments
Edna Goertzen says
A big bouquet of flowers to all the healthcare, nursing homes workers and the store clerks for doing their job under such difficult conditions!!! I hope that you all get a break soon. My family & I can’t wait just to be able to hug each other so I can’t imagine what your going thru’.