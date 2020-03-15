Quote of the week

kelownadailycourier.ca/ pentictonherald.ca

“While most patients experience symptoms no worse than those from a common cold, somewhere between 1,760 and 4,262 people over the age of 60 who live in the Okanagan’s largest communities could die from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a data analysis by the Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group.”

Apology offered:

It was with poor judgement the Penticton Herald and Kelowna Daily courier published an article Friday, March 13, 2020, which speculated about the possible death toll from the coronavirus in local communities.

While it was our intent to alert readers to the seriousness of this pandemic, the manner in which we did it was deeply flawed and caused unnecessary fear. The article did not come close to meeting journalistic standards. We regret any undue stress we caused during these anxious times.

…….

City editor Joe Fries, Penticton Herald