Quote of the week

“The Board passed the 2019/2020 Amended Annual Budget in the amount of $34,710,917.00.
The Budget is balanced……, as is required by law, without having to draw from reserves.
Rob Zandee, Chairperson
School District No. 53 (Okanagan Similkameen)
