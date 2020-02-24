Quote of the week

“The care home has been under an incredible amount of scrutiny since its ownership was taken over by the Chinese government.

The Summerland Seniors Village is one of 21 B.C. facilities owned by Retirement Concepts, a company purchased by China’s Anbang Insurance for $1B …..

In February 2018, the Chinese government seized control of the company and jailed its CEO for fraud.” – Castanet Feb 24th

Editor’s Note – the BC government has taken over the management of this privately owned facility in Summerland because of complaints and serious concerns about the level of care.