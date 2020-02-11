Quote of the week

Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples remains an important cross-government priority. In two years, government has made significant investments in priorities identified with Indigenous peoples, including long-term revenue sharing, language revitalization, funding for Aboriginal friendship centres, culturally appropriate health care and mental-health supports, and Indigenous housing on- and off-reserve. Building on the legislature’s unanimous passage of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, the next step is an action plan, which government will develop in consultation and co-operation with Indigenous peoples.

John Horgan, Premier ( notes from Throne Speech )

Notes from provincial news media today

Indigenous youth have been occupying the front steps of the B.C. Legislature in Victoria since Thursday and say they won’t leave until the government ends the RCMP action.

Further, a CN railway line has been blocked near New Hazelton, B.C., since Saturday afternoon, affecting all rail traffic in and out of Prince Rupert and Kitimat, according to CN Rail.

Two ports in the Vancouver area — Port of Vancouver and Port of Delta — were also blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters. They were served with a court order to clear out on Sunday, and early on Monday police arrested 34 demonstrators at the Port of Vancouver.