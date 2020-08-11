Quote of the day

Students set to trek back to classes soon…..

“There is a role for masks, absolutely, but they are, as I have said, one of the layers of protection that we have and we are building in many layers,” Henry said.

“They are the end of our hierarchy of controls. The least effective of the layers that we need.”

“The more important layers include limiting time with others, one-way paths, more cleaning, washing hands more, reducing the number of people in schools, staggering teaching times and staying home when sick.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry

Chief Medical Office

BC Government