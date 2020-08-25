Quote of the day

Last night – a black bear entered a liquor store in downtown Revelstoke

“I think he came in for a stroll” – the store door was ajar…..

One customer ….only one in store – “The customer just stood there. Shocked. I think he held his breath,”

“And he was only five feet away”

The bear left the store and ran across the street and climbed a tree…then left downtown, crossed the railway tracks and retreated into the woods.

“He didn’t have ID, so I couldn’t serve him”

Owner of store – Claudio Brunetti

(with thanks to Black Press)